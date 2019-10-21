Olya Polyakova in the theater was surprised too revealing dress (photo)
Popular singer Olga Polyakova, who made a Frank admission, as was her husband’s mistress, was struck by the choice of attire for a visit to the Opera house. Queen of the night went to the ballet in a silver dress with a plunging neckline, cutouts at the back and stomach, asymmetrical hem.
The star did not miss the chance to pose in the foyer of the National Opera, showing gorgeous figure and long legs.
“I went to the ballet! Ballet is! Incredible plastic, with the crust hard work, outstanding! Kate @ekaterinakukhar_official you live a fairy, fabulous and easy thank you for the invitation! It was perfect!” — thanked Polyakova ballerina Catherine Kuchar, who invited her to the international ballet festival, which was attended by the stars of the world stage.
Fans Polyakova in a network delighted with her figure. In the review they call a singer a goddess. But the dress itself is liked by everyone. Outfit called is inappropriate for a theater and too outspoken.
“Olga, You are beautiful, but notice that You too often spoil the cheap kind of dress like this. Maybe it’s insanely expensive, but the view is cheap”, — write in comments.
After the ballet Olga went to the birthday presenter Lesya Nikityuk. When the birthday girl made a cake, the singer gave her a passionate kiss on the lips.
