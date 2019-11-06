Olya Polyakova in the white swimsuit boasted a new achievement
Olya Polyakova boasted new followers on Instagram. On this occasion she put the corresponding photo.
It Olga in a white piece swimsuit, with white socks on high heels posing with balloons in the form of “2 000 000” in the hands. Yes, she managed to set a new mark, now for her personal life see two million people.
Now the singer is actively touring in Ukraine, gives an impressive and spectacular show, recently joined the ranks of the judges of singing competition “X-factor”. Its popularity is gaining turns, it is not coming from the media headlines, her persona and outrageous personality always interested. Therefore, it is possible that by the end of the year the singer will beat new records on the most popular social network in the world.
Note that on his page, the artist publishes posts are not only creative activities, but also about his personal life. She is not shy to talk about family life, shares tips for self-care and figure admires the success of his daughter, shows how to spend their free time. Sometimes the posts Olga is very provocative, and the photos or videos only cause ambiguous reaction. But all this, of course, involves more subscribers to her personality.