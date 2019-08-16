Olya Polyakova is planning an addition to the family
The singer may use the services of a surrogate mother.
Famous Ukrainian singer Olga Polyakova finally announced that it plans replenishment in the family. For the third child the extravagant Ukrainian pop-star even willing to use the services of a surrogate mother, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Hyser.
With each new photo in social networks fans Olya Polyakova was planning to catch singer that she is pregnant. Suspicion is never justified. Now Olya Polyakova itself has given rise to new rumors.
Ukrainian artist declared that it plans to build your family. Concerning the third child star started a conversation with her husband. The fact that the “Queen of the night” not quite ready to drop 22 kg and 3 chin. Husband of the artist said that he was ready even for this.
Polyakova sees the birth of the third child via a surrogate mother. Although not rejected of the ability to bear a child: “But I think if there is a strong desire, we will think of something!”.