Olya Polyakova is strongly recommended not to take other people’s money
Olya Polyakova is never in the way when its or her relatives begin to criticize. Note that Ukrainian singer often leave comments on instagram-page of his 14-year-old daughter Masha, who also write nasty comments. The star’s mother defends her daughter, not picking up expressions.
But the negative wave of hate has covered itself Polyakov. Recall that recently Olga has published “live from the future”, which showed a new favorite toy of the younger daughter Alice – gyrometer with voice control. In this Polyakov said that in her childhood she only learned this from a science fiction movie. And here, a fantastic future is now.
However, some subscribers Oli left her nasty comments about earnings Polyakova, noting, say, gyrometer – an expensive toy and not all parents can afford to make a gift to the child.
Polyakova, as usual, did not reply. And recorded a video addressing the haters!
“Maybe enough to count other people’s money, start earning your own!” – signed post Polyakov.
“I posted a video version of the future with gyrometers my Alice… You know, I marvel at the comments! People write about what I’m snickering and everything. Guys to “eat” the bread I give 250-260 concerts a year. I work almost every day. I don’t get out of the cars and from the airports, I don’t see my kids, I work 24 hours a day. I contain a huge team, I pay a lot of wages and I pay more taxes. To earn my own money, I work like a freaking horse-drawn horse! And you would be in my regime wouldn’t have lasted a month. It is absolutely right! Because if you stand to work the way you would live like me. You know? Stop counting other people’s money” — emotionally said Polyakova.