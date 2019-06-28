Olya Polyakova presented a new hit

| June 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The song is included in album of Superblondinka “Queen of the night”.

Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who was going into politics, don’t forget about the music career.

So the star has pleased fans by releasing a new work entitled “Called”. Dance composition included in the album of Superblondinka “Queen of the night”.

First song is “Call” sounded a little over six months ago during the show “Queen of the night” in Kyiv Palace of sports.

Since then, the Network walks the many variations of the same hit from a concert version, equipped with synth-pop beats and hard guitar riffs in the best tradition of punk-rock to more light options, the total number of auditions which exceeded one million.

