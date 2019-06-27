Olya Polyakova presented the summer hit “Call” (video)
June 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular singer Olga Polyakova manages not only to focus on creating his women’s political party and take part in the filming of the vocal show “X-Factor” judge, which she was, but also produces new tracks. Star introduced the fifth single from the album “Queen of the night” in the new arrangement. It is already available on the official YouTube channel of the singer.
First song is “Call” sounded a little over six months ago during the Grand show, “Queen of the night” in Kyiv Palace of sports.
. And Philip ran into criticism for being too candid video “Shyness gone.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter