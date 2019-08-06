Olya Polyakova responded to the story with the grandmother and the poster of her concert in Chernivtsi
Famous Ukrainian singer Olga Polyakova responded to the incident with the poster of her concert in Chernivtsi, which occurred on Monday, August 5.
In Instagram she jokingly urged fans to “identify” an unknown woman who ruined Billboard.
“I learned this disguised actress?” — she wrote.
Comments also began to joke on the theme “vandalism,” suggesting that the motive of the actions of an elderly woman was banal envy.
Others noted that to do so a decent person would not.
“The taste and color of comrades there. Polyakov I personally do not like her behavior, but shit, even in a head would not come,” wrote one of the wearer.
“Yes this is she Alla!!! Judging by the age!!! Olga, she’s envious!!!, suggested another.
Recall, the initial reaction of the network to the incident was also active. In the opinion of the first commentators appeared online video from Chernivtsi, so I could do school girl but not a grown woman.
As reported by “FACTS” previously Olya Polyakova made a joke, comparing your fashionable image with the carrot.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter