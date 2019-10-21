Olya Polyakova said graceful figure curvy dress
The blonde went to the ballet.
Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova never ceases to amaze with original costumes and creative images.
Olya Polyakova, went to the ballet where she danced the famous prima ballerina Ekaterina Kuhar. Polyakova admired the talent of the dancer, and said that she really enjoyed the ballet.
“I went to the ballet! Ballet is! Incredible plastic, with the crust hard work, outstanding! Kate @ekaterinakukhar_official you live a fairy, fabulous and easy thank you for the invitation! It was perfect!❤ in my butt”, — signed singer with the post.
For the release, the singer chose an elegant silver floor-length dress with sexy slit on the thigh and a very deep neckline. Unusual cut of the dress highlighted the slender waist of a sultry beauty. Chic outfit emphasized the magnificent bust of the actress and her long legs. The onions complement the beautifully laid curls and bracelet.
The photo caused a stir among subscribers Oli. Some commentators have noted that the singer lost a lot of weight, others praised the appearance of the singer, and the other on the contrary not liked the dress and they said that this could choose only Maruv.