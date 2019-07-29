Olya Polyakova seduces figure in a revealing swimsuit

| July 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Popular Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who is not shy to show the fans itself in all its glory, again pleased with their hot photos. On her Instagram page has pictures from vacation, where she is depicted in a revealing swimsuit, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Clutch.

Оля Полякова соблазняет фигурой в откровенном купальнике

Olya Polyakova posing on a background of trees in a black one piece bathing suit which exposes the sexy curves of her waist. Revealing outfits only slightly covers her private parts of the singer.

“I’m on holiday! Uraaaaaa!”, — signed photo of Olya Polyakova.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.