Olya Polyakova shared a seductive frame

| July 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova won users network new the in a slinky outfit that shows off her shape. Corresponding photos she has published on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.

Оля Полякова поделилась соблазнительным кадром

“Quiet”, — stated in the message.

On the published picture Polyakova posing in a tight dress that emphasizes her Breasts. This was the reason for striking comments from her fans.

“Unreal,” “fabulous, mysterious beauty”, “Queen of the night”, “goddess”, “Well, just gorgeous. Goddess”, “Olga, you’re not just beautiful, but also very clever!”, — they write.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.