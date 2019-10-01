Olya Polyakova shared the spicy from the dressing room
Famous Ukrainian singer Olga Polyakova showed how ready for action in the dressing room – this “room” and accompanying reviews from a star did not expect even the most liberated her fans, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
The photo with the so-called stories the star is in a rather provocative pose and shows deep cleavage in stage costume.
The actress – a lover of shocking, she is always invigorates the audience with extravagant antics and statements – and this time was no exception. Olga Polyakova emblazoned in brilliant, most likely, the suit, hair neatly arranged – she takes pictures of herself in the mirror, with her, there are two likely assistant.
People correct at the rear of the stage along with his mother – looks a bit ridiculous and funny: “What are they looking for?”, — wrote herself Polyakova funny remark to a photo.