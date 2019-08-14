Olya Polyakova showed effective exercise for the arms and legs (video)
Polyakova also very funny and humorous comments on the video
Olya Polyakova never ceases to amaze fans with their activity. As it turned out, even during the holidays, which the singer spends a while in Ukraine, she stubbornly continues to follow the figure and exercising. Moreover, their training Polyakov captures on video and then sharing them online for the fans of the singer are very grateful. While practicing Polyakova under the control of your personal fitness trainer. However, it is noteworthy that the coach, and indeed she is very detail tell how to correctly perform a particular exercise. Therefore, the complex can be safely repeated at home.
Also Ukrainian singer is trying in every way to diversify your workout. This time she uses a special fitness”shells” — namely, the expander, which gives an extra load on the muscles.
The new video shows the whole complex of exercises directed on strengthening of the hands and feet. While Polyakov further emphasizes that this exercise will help get rid of extra folds on the arms and inner thighs. And this very “problem” areas on our body where the fat leaves last. As expressed by herself Polyakova — “get the boy”.
In General, the singer is very funny, comments on his training, accompanying her to various jokes.
“Look, you don’t need anything. You took the bag expander and go on vacation… go on a date. Well, if your guy is a tree and you have nothing to do with it. You can do this with a real tree. In any case, figure it will benefit,” jokes Polyakov. The singer develops the muscles of the arms with an expander attached to the tree.