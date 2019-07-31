Olya Polyakova showed how training with daughters
The singer and her eldest daughter carried out exercises under the guidance of coach
Olya Polyakova does not hide – to be the owner of ideal forms, she is actively involved in sports and watching them. The eldest daughter of the singer, 14-year-old Masha, who is incredibly similar to the mother externally, trying to keep up with “superblondinka”, especially the girl intends to connect his life with show business and already went to the podium. So, she spent part of the summer holidays in the modeling camp (first in Greece, then in Ukraine), where properly fed, listened to lectures, studied and played sports under the guidance of professionals. After returning home, Mary star mother decided to continue training to keep fit.
In the stories she published a series of videos, which together with Masha doing exercises under the supervision of the coach, whose voice is heard behind the scenes. Mother and daughter worked near his country house in the countryside.
The program is Olya and Masha was intense: walking lunges, exercise “the crab”, reverse push-UPS from bench, work with dumbbells, squats, etc.
The actress also revealed a fun exercise “with weighting”. The youngest daughter of the “Queen of the night” Alice decided to play with mom and interrupt her classes, but the star has found a way out.
“Life hack for moms: when a child pesters and does not give you do you can do with weights. This is not shuhry-muhry – 25 pounds,” commented Olga. “I weigh 20 pounds!” — corrected mom girl.