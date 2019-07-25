Olya Polyakova showed impressive tricks youngest daughter

The eldest daughter Olga Polyakova, 14-year-old Masha has a blog in the network and regularly share photos and news from your life, but the younger Alice fans rarely see. The girl is only seven years and a stellar mom tries not to show it in the network. Recently, however, she made an exception and boasted impressive skills of the baby.

The singer posted a series of pictures, on which Alice performs spectacular stunts, riding on a pony. The girl dressed in pink sweatpants, gray t-shirt and yellow jacket, and on her head all the rules of safety protective helmet.

Fearless Polyakova, Jr. privste over the saddle in hand, and fully stands up, standing on the saddle feet.

Last frame — the bright roll of Alice in the pool.

“I think I’m growing circus artist)))) flipping!” commented on Olya Polyakova.

Subscribers called talented girl super baby and covered her rave reviews.

