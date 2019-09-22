Olya Polyakova showed legs in bandages (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Olga Polyakova, who previously boasted a dragon tattoo, showed legs in bandages and said that he was in the clinic.
Footage of the medic bandaging the feet of the singer, appeared in Instagram-stories Polyakova.
But, fortunately, this is not footage of the treatment. Just the singer decided to become even more beautiful, and made me drain the bandaging.
We will remind that on their feet Polyakova care very carefully. She even created for them istranicu. The singer believes that she has the most beautiful legs in Ukraine. With the growth of 180 cm leg length Olya Polyakova is 127 cm.
Also note that the Polyakov itself raises a worthy competitor — the eldest daughter Mary. Already, fans Polyakova noted a surprising similarity of the girls with my mom. Mary looks like an adult woman, but she’s still a teenager.
