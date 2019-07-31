Olya Polyakova spends weekend with husband and children
Olya Polyakova really enjoyed his vacation. Just a day ago, July 28, Ukrainian singer happily told that she started vacation. This is what Polyakov is located in Ukraine, relaxing in his country house with green area and a lake.
On his instagram-page stories Polyakov actively shows how to rest in the nature. The new videos are especially appreciated by the many thousands army of fans Polyakova.
So, the singer showed a video from… the bathhouse! Poyarkova rests on a wooden lounger Topless, but this time her husband (Vadim Polyakov) whips her back with a broom made of birch branches. Herself Olga, apparently, in admiration. It shows the thumb up, and simply commented – “class”.
The following video Polyakova swimming in a cool lake – tempered. If this video takes off her eldest daughter, 14-year-old Masha. Mom and daughter funny dialogue.
“Maruska, don’t leave — requests Polyakov until he dives into the lake. – I’m afraid some big fish will take you down!”. Daughter than she in this case can help, Polyakova jokingly replied: “I don’t know, dad will call. Scream – father, go have a few laughs as mother of a big fish drags”. The corresponding video was published in twitter-blog MyGlamWish.
Also on another video Olya Polyakova showed the unusual “catch”. Namely, a small turtle, which, as it turned out, the singer with her younger daughter Alice was found in the lake.
“Here’s a thousand will we have caught in the lake,” — says Olga Polyakova.
But Alice did not agree! For girls, it is a turtle and her name is Luna.