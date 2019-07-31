Olya Polyakova spends weekend with husband and children

| July 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Olya Polyakova really enjoyed his vacation. Just a day ago, July 28, Ukrainian singer happily told that she started vacation. This is what Polyakov is located in Ukraine, relaxing in his country house with green area and a lake.

On his instagram-page stories Polyakov actively shows how to rest in the nature. The new videos are especially appreciated by the many thousands army of fans Polyakova.

Оля Полякова проводит насыщенные выходные с детьми и мужем

So, the singer showed a video from… the bathhouse! Poyarkova rests on a wooden lounger Topless, but this time her husband (Vadim Polyakov) whips her back with a broom made of birch branches. Herself Olga, apparently, in admiration. It shows the thumb up, and simply commented – “class”.

The following video Polyakova swimming in a cool lake – tempered. If this video takes off her eldest daughter, 14-year-old Masha. Mom and daughter funny dialogue.

“Maruska, don’t leave — requests Polyakov until he dives into the lake. – I’m afraid some big fish will take you down!”. Daughter than she in this case can help, Polyakova jokingly replied: “I don’t know, dad will call. Scream – father, go have a few laughs as mother of a big fish drags”. The corresponding video was published in twitter-blog MyGlamWish.

Also on another video Olya Polyakova showed the unusual “catch”. Namely, a small turtle, which, as it turned out, the singer with her younger daughter Alice was found in the lake.

“Here’s a thousand will we have caught in the lake,” — says Olga Polyakova.

But Alice did not agree! For girls, it is a turtle and her name is Luna.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.