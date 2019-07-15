Olya Polyakova stirred spicy neckline

Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who admired the daring mini network, some time was absent from Instagram. A few days later the star returned to the social network and pleased fans with a new candid photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Ivona.

Оля Полякова взбудоражила пикантным декольте

So, in the picture, which the star posted on his blog today, Polyakova posing in latex mini with a plunging neckline. Probably the selfie was taken during the filming of the show “X-factor“.

My dear, I am with you again, I hope he missed, because I really, — signed photo of Olya Polyakova.

In the comments of the followers of the actress answered in the affirmative: “Very bored!“, “You beauty!“, “Of course I miss you!“, “Awesome“.

