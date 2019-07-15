Olya Polyakova stirred spicy neckline
July 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who admired the daring mini network, some time was absent from Instagram. A few days later the star returned to the social network and pleased fans with a new candid photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Ivona.
So, in the picture, which the star posted on his blog today, Polyakova posing in latex mini with a plunging neckline. Probably the selfie was taken during the filming of the show “X-factor“.
My dear, I am with you again, I hope he missed, because I really, — signed photo of Olya Polyakova.
In the comments of the followers of the actress answered in the affirmative: “Very bored!“, “You beauty!“, “Of course I miss you!“, “Awesome“.