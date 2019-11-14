Olya Polyakova stirred the audience with a Frank manner
Olya Polyakova won the audience another hit, and way! Note that on November 12 in the capital’s “Ukraine Palace” held a concert “Evening with the Prime Minister Ekaterina Osadchaya”. Leading the popular program “Swfsc life” again gathered under one stage known Ukrainian artists, among them Olya Polyakova, who previously held a spicy workout. At the same time for going on stage, the Ukrainian singer was chosen, as usual, very bright and even spicy outfit.
So, on the stage of “Evening Prime Minister” Polyakova shone in a black-and-white bodysuit with lacquer panels. The singer’s legs are covered with checkered black tights, underlining the long and slender legs of its owner. Another striking element of the image a wide — brimmed hat on ribbons.
Moreover, Polyakova also presented from the stage of the concert his new hit, “Hey, wait a Second!”. Fragments of the relevant speech was published on the youtube channel “Glam Wish”. You can also consider dynamic dance singer. By the way, the dancers can see the participant of the show dancing with the stars 2018 — Max Ezhov. He was the partner of TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk.
Video: Olya Polyakova appeared at the scene of the “Premier Evening with Katya Osadchaya”
Of course, at the “Evening Prime Minister” the star wife also attended and Yuri Gorbunov. The presenter was quick to make a series of photos of Ukrainian celebrities. Including with Olya Polyakova. In the photo with them posing Jiji.
Fans Gorbunova also left some nice comments:
- “Class”