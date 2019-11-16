Olya Polyakova told about the unusual gift daughter birthday
Popular Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, which previously won a Frank manner on the stage “Evening Prime Minister” manages not only to give big concerts, but also to raise two daughters — 14-year-old Mary and 8-year-old Alice. On the set of new year show “from Ukraine, 20-ti!”, which channel “Ukraine” will show on the evening of 31 December, Olya Polyakova admitted that a wild cat, presented to her daughter on the Day of birth, they create a lot of problems.
A month ago the youngest daughter of singer Alice celebrated a birthday. As a gift the girl ordered the parents not fashionable gadget and unusual cat.
“Alice ordered a cat-“bungaku”, it’s all in these spots. The cat 2 months, she climbs everywhere, jumping up on the wardrobe – not with and. So we now have a feral cat. It’s terrible, we already have a dog that pees everywhere except the streets. And now we have another cat that does the same thing. We have such a beautiful house”, – said Olya Polyakova backstage Christmas show “from Ukraine, 20-ti!”.
“Queen of the night” admits that the cat will create a lot of problems, she was aware of before purchase, so I offered to give daughter a brand new iPhone.
“I really did not want this cat, know that it will be a nightmare. But couldn’t say no to Alice. I have even offered her the new iPhone, cause I know what will happen with this cat – dog-shit, and this will be shit. But Alice said she didn’t want the phone, just wants a cat. Now we have it. And when the daughter asks me the iPhone, I say: “Play games with her cat,” – said the singer in interview to the channel “Ukraine”.