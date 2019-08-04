Olya Polyakova told what the gift was made to her beloved on the birthday
Olya Polyakova even on vacation sitting on the ground. Superblondinka decided to show the fans as she goes in for sports in the country, and does it with his daughters Mary and Alice. Not paid attention to the star and her husband, which is not so common to see in the frame. In stories she opublikovala Instagram short videos, which showed how the beloved is trained to dive under the water.
The artist admitted that he had arranged at the cottage a real “Olympic village”. All Pets gained access to the active sports activities, and even the cool weather could not stand in the way of desire to train and keep in shape.
So, she showed how her youngest daughter Alice under the guidance of a coach is swimming in the pool. Cancel sending is that the athlete trains and the star itself, and has developed for it a set of exercises that Queen of the night performs regularly.
“Our coach — mnogostanochnik. Incidentally, the world champion podvodno swimming with manalastas” — boasted the artist.
In addition, the exception Olya showed and her husband Vadim. It is worth noting that the star almost does not publish footage with the beloved man. He was dressed in a special suit and was preparing for classes in the pool.
“I gave her husband an underwater suit and he trains in diving. Birthday Vadik gave the entire outfit for underwater hunting. And here it is, our Andrew, plivet for fish. Go crazy! So, maybe he and the treasure will be looking for? You know, I think that the treasure he has found,” said the singer and laughed on the other side of the camera.