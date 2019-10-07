Olya Polyakova touching congratulated the youngest daughter happy birthday
Energetic and original Olga Polyakova can combine a career and motherhood. In her touring schedule there’s always time for beloved husband Vadim and daughters – Masha and Alice.
The older girl is growing a copy of star moms and has decided to follow in her footsteps – to conquer the Olympus of show business, however, the profession is not yet decided. She trys her hand at modeling business, so now heavily involved in sports and sometimes in the company of a stellar mother. And the youngest surprised “superblondinka” his wayward character and perseverance. So, on October 5, Alice is celebrating a birthday, so Olga could not ignore the momentous date.
“Queen of the night” posted on the page a lot of pictures of his youngest daughter. Serious, thoughtful, relaxed and peaceful – Alice appeared in front of subscribers Oli in different images. And her stellar mother admitted that the girl turned her world and the idea of motherhood.
“My sweet kitty Alice! You came into my life, that would completely turn my concept about motherhood and parenting, because all that I knew and was able, with you not working, but I’m learning. Be happy, my girl, healthy and joyful! Love you, kitten,” he left Olya is touching and emotional the wish of his daughter.
Congratulations to the artist joined with her star friends. “With the delightful birthday girl.” — posted by photographer Sonya Placidus. “Nature feels serious!” — rated photo girls Masha Efrosinina.
Fans of Oli also did not stay aside from the momentous event.
- A worthy daughter of the rival
- Very beautiful girl like her mommy! Congratulations on your birthday!
- Gorgeous! When you grow up will
- Krasunja little
- Her mom
- Yes, older girls and youngest pretty, grown up and also with his charisma and character, all the girls are cool. Happiness and lots of love and let your dreams come true and desires come true! Alice just charm and mischief in a glass!
- Beautiful girl
- Daddy’s girl!
- What a sweetheart, your mother
- Beauty, Princess, let it be always most happy and healthy
- She has such beautiful eyes! The color is mesmerizing!