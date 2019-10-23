Olya Polyakova voiced the cost of their costumes
The Studio program “Ranok z with Ukraine” on the channel “Ukraine” Queen of the night Olya Polyakova frankly, how much money is spent on-stage outfits and whether he could save.
Popular singer Olga Polyakova came to the Studio of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” and frankly told about his attitude to money. The star admitted how much money spends on stage outfits.
Costumes from my show are more than 100 thousand euros – it is only mine, no ballet. We have a very expensive show, so people sometimes complain that the expensive tickets. But you know, we brought in different cities of Ukraine, that people never saw and horses, and all the scenery is all of us transported by trucks, and it is expensive – shared Olya Polyakova in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”. – Would love to see our people become a little richer and could afford it.
But despite this, the actress admitted that to save she can’t. And while yourself to buy the star did not have time, main expenditures are on construction.
Save I do not know, but to be honest, I have no time and nowhere to spend money. Because I’m on the plane jumping in the car and from the car – the plane. And live, – said the Queen of the night in the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”. – Now I do construction. Just finished building the cottage, and working on bath. And you know what construction – take the money and pass to other hands. Therefore, the money can only see in the hands of others.