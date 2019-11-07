Olya Polyakova was published in a Frank and bold outfit
Olya Polyakova only just arrived in Kiev after a busy day in Italy (on Sardinia), as immediately began to “shocking”. Recall that the Ukrainian Queen of the night had in Italy to good use! The singer signed up for cooking classes from Italian chefs. All this time she has published dozens of videos on my page “instagram of stories”. Only after returning to Kiev Polyakova published a series of emotional photos with 14-year-old daughter, Masha, who was vacationing in Italy with his stellar mom.
Polyakov also showed updates with a new event. November 4, Olga attended a concert of the HARDKISS in the capital’s Palace of Sports. For regular cultural events Polyakova chose very Frank and bold.
Thus, the Ukrainian star Shine mini-dress in black. The maximum insertion flesh tone make the dress bare. The impression, as if the singer posing in a corset. Her nipples covered with black cones. The dress itself makes the imagination run wild.