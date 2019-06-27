Olya Polyakova will be the judge in the new issue of the musical show “X-factor”
Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova has kotoraja about his political ambitions, will be the judge in the new issue of the musical show “X-factor”.
Relevant information the artist has provided to fans on his page in Instagram. The show starts on September 14.
“I am pleased to inform you that I am a member of the jury, I adore project “X-factor”! I’ll see you in the new anniversary season 10! Now my TV will be even more,” she said.
Polyakov posted a photo on which it sits at the judges ‘ table. At the same time new members of the jury of the project was the Italian tenor Alessandro Safina, Ukrainian artist Andrey Danilko and pop diva Nastya Kamensky (NK).
Comments glad that Polyakov is a new member of the jury at the “X-factor”. Many have noticed how face sitting Danilko, assuming he is not very happy.
“Finally”, “Olga, You’re the best”, “the Other judges of this not very happy”, “And Vinnik where? Without boring”, “Especially “pleased” this Danilko with Kamensky,” wrote in the comments.