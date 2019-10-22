Olympiakos – Bayern: online video goals of the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, 22 October, in Piraeus at the stadium “Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis” will be held the match of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League between the Greek “Olympiakos” and German “Bavaria”.
They very confidently begun performance in the group stage with two wins with a big score — at home over Serbian “Tsrvena zvezdoy” (3:0) and away over last year’s finalist of League of Champions English “Tottenham” (7:2). Striker Serge Gnabry, who made London a hat-trick, with four goals among the top scorers in the group stage.
But “Olympiakos” after the home draw against Tottenham (2:2) was beaten in the away match against “red Star” (1:3), and currently ranks third in the standings of group B.
