Olympiakos destroyed “Krasnodar” took place the final matches of the knockout stages of the Champions League (video)
Games in Athens, Zagreb and Bern has completed the first stage of the playoffs of the Champions League.
In the suburbs of the Greek capital Olympiacos defeated FC Krasnodar 4:0.
Until the 78th minute there was no catastrophe for the Russian club – the owners won minimal 1:0, thanks to a goal by Miguel angel Guerrero.
But with the advent on the field for 75 minutes in Olympiacos Lazar of Randzhelovich attacking line both deflected shots into their transformed.
It was the Serb for his accurate strikes in the 78th and 85th minutes knocked down “Krasnodar”.
Finished off the Russian team in the penultimate minute of the match an elegant goal by Daniel Podence.
In the capital of the Swiss “young boys” painted a fighting draw with Crvena Zvezda 2:2.
And in the capital of Croatia Dynamo laid a strong Foundation for passage into the group stage of the tournament, beating Rosenborg 2:0.