Olympic champion and rival Nastya Kamenskih: who will take the stage on “X factor” (photo)
On Saturday, September 21, will take place the second edition of the tenth season of the vocal show “X-factor” (STB). (On first air, click here.) On STB TV channel hosted the first broadcast of the tenth season of the vocal show “X-factor”. This time the spectators and judges of the project will amaze appearance on the stage of the famous Ukrainian athlete, Olympic champion Irina Merleni.
I’m glad all my dreams in the sport came to fruition, but I always loved music, I loved to sing, to the competition I took a player, — admitted Irina. — Before the fight, before fight, put my ear buds in, listening to music, to configure itself to remove fear and good and confident to fight. It has long dreamed to participate in the “X-factor” and sing it on the stage.
On the stage of “the X factor” will perform, and other interesting people: a girl who claims that she is better than Beyonce, the heroine of the clip of KAZKA and street musician, who is considered the Ukrainian Kurt Cobain. Especially impressed with his appearance, one of the participants, which, according to the judge Nastya Kamenskih, doing for her everything she asked for.
This time at the judges ‘ table will appear: Andrey Danilko, Nastya Kamensky, Igor Kondratyuk and world star Alessandro Safina.
