Olympic champion performed an incredible double somersault on the balance beam (video)

| August 12, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Олимпийская чемпионка исполнила невероятное двойное сальто на бревне (видео)

Simon Bails
4-time Olympic champion in Rio 2016 Simon Bails performed an incredible flip during the Championships, USA gymnastics.

At the end of the exercise on the balance beam American gymnast performed a clean double back tuck with turn by 720 degrees.

Thus, the 22-year-old 14-time world champion became the first women who managed to fulfill this element.

