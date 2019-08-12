Olympic champion performed an incredible double somersault on the balance beam (video)
August 12, 2019 | Sport
Simon Bails
4-time Olympic champion in Rio 2016 Simon Bails performed an incredible flip during the Championships, USA gymnastics.
At the end of the exercise on the balance beam American gymnast performed a clean double back tuck with turn by 720 degrees.
Thus, the 22-year-old 14-time world champion became the first women who managed to fulfill this element.
