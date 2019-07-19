Olympic champion sells his medals for operations (photo)
40-year-old Belarusian athlete Alexey Grishin, who spoke in freestyle (ski acrobatics), decided to sell his medals to help the needy in the operation of a close person.
“Another opportunity to help him, but to sell the medal, I have, unfortunately, not now. Don’t know how much would be my medals. In no matter how much appreciated, even if a thousand dollars, the money will go to operation person And to leave them I was not hard — for me human life is more important than awards. The medal is just a metal“, — transfers words of the first in the history of Belarus champion of the winter Olympic edition Tut.by.
Note that, for auction the gold in Vancouver 2010 and a bronze in salt lake city in 2002. At the moment, one of the American platforms for the award of the highest standard offering 31 thousand dollars, and for the lower-value medal — 15.5 thousand in U.S. currency. Also in the collection Grishina still has “gold” the world championship 2001 in Whistler (Canada), silver in world Cup 2003 in deer valley (USA) and “bronze” the world championship-2005 in Ruka (Finland). In 2002 Krasnodar was recognized as the best sportsman of the year in Belarus.
* For gold in Vancouver 2010 (left) already offer 31 thousand dollars
.
