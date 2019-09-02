“Olympic” has got a Spanish coach (photo)
The President of Olympique de Marseille Vladyslav helzin (right) and new head coach Vicente Gomez
Spanish coach Vicente Gomez became the new head coach of Donetsk FC “Olympic”.
The contract was signed for three years, according to the official website of the club.
The coaching staff will include Gomez Igor Klimovsky, who was acting head coach last week. Anton Dyachenko is a fitness coach, and Nicholas Savchenko with his assistant Timur Cholaria will be coaches goalkeepers.
Gomez, until recently, worked as the assistant coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Alexander Khatskevich, who was dismissed from his post in mid-August.
Recall that the assets of “Olympic” in the Ukrainian championship earned only one point, the club is last in the standings.
In August, head coach of Olimpik Donetsk left the Brazilian júlio césar. The reason for this was the unsatisfactory results of the team at the start of the season. The former player of real Madrid was the coach of Donetsk team a little over a month.