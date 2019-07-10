Olympic medalist rescued a drowning man (video)
37-year-old Italian swimmer Filippo Magnini became a hero. Resting on one of the beaches of Sardinia with his girlfriend, the well-known TV presenter and model Georgia Palmas, the athlete noticed a drowning person is near the shore. Without thinking, Mangini rushed to help and managed to rescue the drowning person faster.
“The man was confused and looked very scared, swallowing large amounts of water. When I reached him, he couldn’t even speak, and it wasn’t easy to lift into the boat, so I had to put it on an air mattress, which was kindly provided by floating a number of people“, — said the Savior in comments to the BBC.
Drowning was a 45-year-old Andrea Benedetto, who immediately after the incident, was taken to the hospital. “A couple hours later I was in the hospital, and realized that Filippo Magnini saved my life. But I have not had the chance to thank him, because we had no contact anymore. I hope I will be able to communicate with him and to thank personally, “said the rescued man.
Filippo Magnini with his sweetheart
Note that Mangini enough behind a successful career in swimming. He is a bronze medalist of the Olympics in Athens 2004 in the relay 4×200 meters freestyle, where the Italians were second only to the USA and Australia with unbeatable Michael Phelps and Ian Thorpe in the squad, also a four-time world champion and 17 time European champion in the 100 – and 200-meters sets.
“Bronze” the race of Italy at the Olympics in Athens 2004
However, there is Mangini and a black page in his career. In November 2018 Filippo has been suspended for four years for violating anti-doping rules because he was found guilty of use or attempted use of prohibited drugs, as well as of complicity in the doping scheme under investigation of Dr. Guido Porcellini.
