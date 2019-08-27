“Olympic” received the award from Shakhtar for a draw with “Dinamo” – media
Dynamo – Olimpik
Donetsk “Olympic” received 200 thousand dollars. premium from Shakhtar for a draw with Dynamo Kiev in the last round of the Favbet League (1:1), according to sportarena.com citing information football show Datoteke.
In addition, the air show also was announced that the players of Olympique de Marseille do not receive awards this season.
The bonus system be offered, but only in the case of getting in the Top 6. If the team will be in the top six for the first stage of the Premier League, the players will receive 10 thousand hryvnia for each draw and for 20 thousand for the victory. If “Olympic” will be in the table below, the award will not be paid.
For the first five rounds of the championship of Ukraine in the asset Olimpik earned only one point, and he closes the standings.
In the next round the team of Igor Klimovsky in the Donetsk Derby will host Shakhtar. The game will take place on Sunday, September 1.