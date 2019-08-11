Omega-3, fish oil, olive oil: benefit or harm?
A few decades ago fish oils were very popular and everybody thought that it is necessary to use necessarily all – from children to pensioners. What has changed now?
Polyunsaturated fatty acids are certainly needed by the body. Fish oil, which is actively promoted in the Soviet Union, in addition to these acids, there is still vitamin D deficiency is dangerous, especially for children, this vitamin is necessary for normal calcium absorption, nervous system. Since not all could get these nutrients from food in sufficient quantities, fish oil was a good way to fill the gap.
Daily requirement of omega-3 and other polyunsaturated fatty acids is 1-2 grams, depending on age, diet, health status and other factors. For example, pregnant women need about twice as much polyunsaturated fatty acids, than women of the same age and living in the same region. The need for polyunsaturated fatty acids increases in depression, hormonal disorders, certain diseases.
But the uncontrolled intake of polyunsaturated fatty acids can cause harm. Experts recommend to get them from food and not from supplements. Studies conducted on animals show that excess omega-3 reduces life expectancy and adversely affects the fertility. There is also evidence that an excess of polyunsaturated fatty acids accelerates the aging process and increases oxidative stress in the body.