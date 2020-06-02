On 20-th minute of the matches of the Spanish Examples will sound track recorded by fans with applause
On 20-th minute of the matches of the championship of Spain on football will sound a track with recorded applause in support of those fighting the pandemic coronavirus, according to championat.com.
For this project Example has created a special website applausetoinfinity.com to which any fan will be able to download the applause. Of them will be a single track that will include in the stadiums.
Currently in Spain according worldometers.info the coronavirus has infected about 287 thousand people. From complications caused by the virus, died 27 127 people, or 9.5%, which is one of the highest rates in the world.