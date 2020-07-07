On a holiday weekend in the US killed 160 people and wounded 500: among the victims are children
6-year-old child in Philadelphia, 7-year-old in Chicago, 8-year-old in Atlanta, 15-year-old in new York — all of these children were victims of shootings over the Bank holiday weekend in the US, writes The Guardian.
In the neighborhood of some of the largest U.S. cities over the weekend there was a mass outbreak of violence with a firearm, which killed about 160 people and more than 500 injured — all this happened in the period from Friday evening, July 3 to Sunday July 5.
The Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency on Monday, July 6, after 31 people were wounded, 5 of them died this weekend in Atlanta. It authorized 1,000 national guard troops to “protect state property and to patrol our streets.”
One of the worst outbreaks of violence occurred in Chicago: weekend is over 17 deadly shots among the dead was 7-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy. Another 63 people were injured. This statistic increased for 5 rounds with a bloody weekend in honor of independence Day last year.
Despite efforts that included 1,200 officers on the streets and the request of mayor Lori Lightfoot, to the people was interrupted by some progress in the fight against the epidemic of violence, Lightfoot mourned children whose “hopes and dreams were cut short by the barrel of a gun”.
This year on the South and West side of town was the worst weekend and during the recent shootings were killed by children aged one and three years. The increasing violence has forced Donald trump to write a letter to Lightfoot and the Governor of Illinois, George. B. Pritzker, both Democrats, accusing them that the received amount is more than $ 1 billion to fight crime “is not turned into results.”
“Your lack of leadership… continues to fail the people you swore to protect,” the letter reads.
Lightfoot dismissed the letter trump as “much talk, little action”.
The shooting resulted in death of 8-year-old Sicarii Turner in Atlanta prompted the mayor Keisha lance bottoms to call for justice.
“So more can not continue, — said bottoms. — If you want people to take us seriously, and you don’t want to lose this movement [referring to the Black Lives Matter], we can’t lose each other.”
The shooting occurred near the restaurant, where in June, a white police officer killed a black Richard Brooks.
“She was only eight years old, said charmaine Turner about his daughter Sicarii. Right now it would be on TikTok dance with a phone.”
The Atlanta police said that holiday weekend two other people were killed and more than 20 wounded in the shooting.
In new York in a series of shootings on Saturday and Sunday, July 4 and 5, killing at least 9 people and 41 people were wounded in the result of the growth in the number of incidents in some areas. 15-year-old boy was shot in the Bronx.
In Philadelphia 6-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound as a result of 5 fatal shooting Sunday afternoon, police said.
The Trace, non-profit news web site covering the violence and use of firearms in the United States, which estimated the number of shootings in the US at the weekend, announced that a preliminary study by the University of California, Davis have discovered a potential link between the increase in violence and a surge of weapons purchases during a pandemic coronavirus, which in the period March-may increased by more than 2.1 million units of the weapon compared to the usual.
Reverend Gregory Livingston, pastor and leader for civil rights, who moved to new York last summer after many years ran a community organization for combating violence in his native Chicago, talked about the fact that Chicago “has absolute madness”.
In his opinion, nationwide systemic racism and “the brutal history” of America, which was not considered, divide people and lead to the disintegration of some communities.
“Unfortunately, Chicago is a tale of two cities and across the country — history of the Americas. Chicago is a very segregated city, and that heritage is part of what is fueling this terrible violence,” said Livingston The Guardian.
He condemned the “corruption and racism” and said that pandemic and the economic impact has exacerbated inequality. Pandemic was disproportionately severe for black Americans, already suffering from economic and health deprivation.
Livingston conducted a resolute campaign to vote against the previous mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel. Lightfoot is in the position from may 2019 and has just appointed a new chief of police.
Lightfoot agreed with the statement of Livingstone that the long history of segregation in Chicago and the lack of investment was the “root explosion” of violence.
“You need to give a sense of hope. You have to appeal to those young people who are arrows, but it can not only do the police and city leader. That means all hands on deck,” said Lightfoot.
She said about trump: “We lead. It needs to accept our initiative and to follow her.”
Livingston encouraged Lightfoot to deal with the problems of racism and policing.
“Among shooting is the responsibility of the individual, but there are conditions that create an atmosphere of violence,” he said.
He accused the mayor of new York bill de Blasio that he was “afraid” to confront racism in the police Department of new York.
“The mayor’s office no courage,” said Livingston.
And he warned mayors throughout the United States that Chicago was a “guide” to what happens elsewhere this summer if inequality and the demands of the protesters will stretch from coast to coast.
Press Secretary of the White house Keighley Makinano said that concerned that she wasn’t asked about shooting at her briefing Monday, July 6, despite the fact that she referred to the “doubling shooting in new York in the third week in a row.”
Journalists at the briefing said that she finished a 22-minute briefing and left, while many were still waiting with their hands raised to ask questions.
IN THE UNITED STATES
Chicago
crime
shooting in the US
Криминал
