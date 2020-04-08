On a rainy day: who are peppery and what they can teach during a pandemic
“I seriously wonder that in the minds of people who are furiously buying up all the products, and household goods, you see? What famine? All factories, farms and factories will close?” — says the author of the channel “Notes emigrant life in the United States” on “Yandex.Zen”.
In the US there is a special category of people — preppers (from the word “to prepare”). In a nutshell, it is the people who believe in the imminent end of the world and, accordingly, prepare for it. Build shelters, defensive systems, stored weapons and ammunition, learn the basics of hunting and combat, learning to live with a minimum of resources and, of course, stocked up on water and food.
While everyone is preparing for their end of the world: someone to economic collapse, someone to the epidemic, someone to war, someone in a nuclear explosion, someone to the zombie Apocalypse. In General, there is someone on that fantasy and conspiracy theories enough.
While the subject is in the States is quite popular. They have their own shows and the shows where they show what was done, and the experts assess the extent and quality of their training. And even the glossy magazines have useful information.
That one is now just the occasion. Not in the sense of the occasion-a holiday, and this one point: “yeah, I told you so!” All the spinning finger to his temple, and is now out, panicking.
What prepare can teach us during a pandemic
While the number of people infected with coronavirus continues to grow, people are stocking food, medicines and other materials. Though fears of the virus spread faster than the disease itself, products like cleaning wipes and disinfectant for the hands to disappear from store shelves. Some people, sensing economic opportunities, even sell masks and other protective equipment on the streets or on the Internet, often at inflated prices.
But there is one group of people who do not need to rush to Target or Walmart for supplies: the so-called “preppers,” or people who go on a kind of extreme measures to be always ready to emergency situations. Preparou always have everything you need to withstand shock.
In fact, Time notes, many of us could learn something from preparou — the report of the Centers for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) for 2017 it was found that nearly half of Americans do not even have basic kit for urgent care in your home.
Of course, some peppery go far beyond simple emergency kit. Jason Charles, a firefighter, who leads the YouTube channel The Angry Prepper, has a closet in his apartment that is designed to store emergency rations and other equipment. Each of his family members even have a special bag for possible immediate evacuation.
“My reserves can provide my family a year and a half,” he says.
James Hobel, founder of the survival School in the mountains, says that situations such as the coronavirus, make it clear that people are reasonable to have on hand a number of Essentials. And yet — it is vital to have a plan in case something goes wrong. He is particularly concerned that urban residents have tended to depend on services which may be unavailable in an emergency. Also, these people usually are not sure what to do, if I have to stay home for a long time — during a mass quarantine, for example.
What should stock ordinary people in case of emergencies such as an outbreak of coronavirus?
The CDC recommend that you have at least one gallon (3.8 liters) of water per person per day and three-day supply of food that requires almost no cooking or cooling. The expert also recommends avoiding salty or spicy foods, as it can increase your need for drinking water. You’ll need to maintain this set up to date is the CDC recommend replacing supplies every six months.
8 things peppery suggest to buy during the crisis
Given the fact that many States are asking people for as long as possible to stay at home, it is helpful to have some Essentials — apart from toilet paper and disinfectant for hands. About their personal experience of prepper USA Today told Josh Centers. Here’s what he recommends to have at home to cope with the crisis.
1. Batteries
A good prepper always have on hand batteries. Most often they are designed for flashlights, radio and other things. But you don’t want to be without them, if you’re locked house. Maybe you’re not using the battery to enable the radio to communicate with rescuers, but how about your kids ‘ toys and remote controls (especially during the evening with Netflix)? Think of all the things in your home that require replaceable batteries, and imagine life without them.
2. Multitools
I don’t know how I lived without the multi-tool is like an extra hand. Here are a few things for which I often use it:
- opening packages with a knife;
- pulling splinters with a knife;
- cutting the wires;
- pruning small branches.
Infrequent use includes anything — up to opening tin cans.
3. Knife sharpeners
A sharp knife is safer than a blunt. It’s illogical, but it is a fact. And a dull knife is unbearable to use. Buy a special tool to sharpen knives — it will cost you less than $ 25. Follow the supplied instructions and your knives sharpened quickly, even if you had no idea how to sharpen them. I use the tool to sharpening, including kitchen knives, chisels, scissors and a razor.
4. Nitrile gloves
They are difficult to buy, so I am very glad that he always kept on hand a big bag with nitrile gloves. Nitrile is more durable than latex, and does not create the same risk of Allergy. Gloves are good for a variety of things: cleaning, changing dirty diapers, work with dirty cars and dead animals. But now I love to wear them whenever I need to go to the store. When you shoot them, be careful not to contaminate hands.
5. Grocery store
Now, after respiratory masks one of the first items of the sale were food rations. Sets of food for emergencies can feed one person or a family for several days or even months and remain unspoiled in the closet for literally decades. They are often sold in a bucket with a lid. Some suppliers sell large cans of various food products which can be safely stored for years.
Those who have too many dry foods such as beans or rice, you can buy a 5-gallon packages of Mylar that can be filled with food, and then solder them flat irons for hair or for clothes. The package can be placed in a 5-gallon bucket for storage.
6. Adhesive tape
Is there anything that can’t get the duct tape? I recently used the bundle to fix the gap in the tarp that serves as the roof for my tractor. In a pinch it can be used to patch holes in clothing, as emergency equipment, fire setting, and you can even make out her wallet. Only do not use adhesive tape on wet surfaces — it will not stick.
7. A positive mental attitude
The best you can buy for this time: a positive mental attitude. It is proved that this significantly increases the chances of survival in a bad situation. We all have moments of weakness, but a negative Outlook is defeat you before you begin to act. We live in scary times, but your best choice is to be optimistic, to focus on the positive and remember what you are thankful for.
8. Home vegetable garden
Not everyone in the property there is land, but even having a backyard can offer capabilities that are not available to residents of apartments, such as creating a vegetable garden or raising chickens. Many of preparou there is even the remote areas in the countryside, ideal for social exclusion.
If you have a time machine you can go back in time and buy the 50 acres, but now it is best to use what you have. The food supply chain is at the limit of their possibilities, and even if the empty shelves are more of a symptom of panic than actual lack of, will all help to relieve tension in the supply. Now is the best time.
