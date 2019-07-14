On Airbnb an apartment in the style of the series ‘Chernobyl’. PHOTO
Their house is located in the middle of the block where they filmed the show. According to the owners, he “constantly appears on the screen” in the HBO series.
A young couple from Vilnius, offered to fans of the series “Chernobyl” is an unusual experience to come to the area of the city where they filmed the show, and settle in a “real Soviet” apartment.
The house is in a neighborhood where the shooting went — according to the owners, he keeps appearing in the frame, and they were even able to see on the screen a private balcony.
The house belonged to the grandparents of a young man, and as long as they are gone, nothing has changed there.
Modern refrigerator young men replaced the old Soviet, and then took a few photos and post them on Airbnb. Pictures of the housing they also published in social networks, where they were noticed by the journalist of the national television. He took the story about the apartment and the new owners, and then they unexpectedly received the gift of many items of Soviet life: people donated books, furniture, utensils and other things that were no longer necessary.
According to the owners, their guests will be able to try out the life of the Soviet citizen, but the “Western comfort” since the bathroom was recently renovated and the kitchen has modern appliances. The fridge and washing machine in the apartment authentic Soviet era.
A day in “the Soviet apartment” will cost $ 67.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In July 2017, the Creator of the series “Game of thrones”, HBO has announced plans to make a mini-series about the Chernobyl accident. Then the beginning of the movie was announced for 2018.
- The choice of location fell on Lithuania, because there, as in many former Soviet republics, there are many buildings and locations where it is still preserved the spirit of the time. A few of the final episodes filmed in the summer of 2018 in Kiev. At this link you can learn more about how the shooting took place.
- 7 may 2019 HBO announced the airing of a television mini-series “Chernobyl” produced by HBO and Sky.
Writer of the series was made by Craig Mazin, known for the films “the Hunter and the snow Queen”, “unconscious”, “Charlie’s Angels” and Director Johan Renk (“the Walking dead”, “breaking bad”). He called this work the largest project in his career.
- The script is based on real events that took place since the accident for two years after her. The creators tried to accurately recreate all the costumes and decorations of the time and constantly consulted with former residents of Pripyat and immigrants from Ukraine.
- “We hope that viewers from Ukraine and Belarus will feel we understood correctly, he said Masin. — Clothes, hairstyles, traditions, culture, all true. Thus we show our respect”.
- For Craig Masina Ukrainian roots. He says it helped him to feel the depth of the tragedy. The Creator of the series said that “Chernobyl” is not accidental, it is now.
- “The world must know the full story of the Chernobyl disaster, have caused such dire consequences. The world also needs to know the names and faces of people who behaved so heroically in the fight against the deadly invisible enemy,” says Craig Mazin. “If we forget the terrible page of history, they can be repeated,” he adds.
- In the end, the series “Chernobyl” has received on IMDb rating of 9.6 points out of 10, and took first place in the ranking of “250 of the TV show with the highest rating of viewers”, beating the legendary “Game of thrones”.
- And here the liquidators of the Chernobyl disaster, said about his views on truth and fiction in the acclaimed series.