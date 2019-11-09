On Airbnb for rent home Harry Potter
The house is located in Suffolk (UK).
On the website Airbnb appeared the announcement of the surrender room in the house where the plot of the flounce-de-mort killed the parents of Harry Potter.
A double room available to rent minimum two nights. The included Breakfast will cost € 295. The room has a bed, TV, Wi-Fi and a private bathroom. There is also access to the garden and a living room with a fireplace. It is noted that the house is not suitable for Pets, children and people in wheelchairs.
The house is in the village Lavenham in the film is the place acted as Gorikova depression. The building is historic, but in General the village is about three hundred historic buildings.