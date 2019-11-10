On an abandoned farm found a Jaguar MK2, which stood in a barn for over 35 years
This finding is discovered by accident, the American farmer acquired the land through an auction,after the land he found a few old sheds, in the first was all sorts of stuff, but opening a second dumbfounded before him, in a thick layer of dust stood the Jaguar MKII is one of the most beautiful English cars of the 60s, found a Jaguar was a 1960 model year.
As it turned out the car had been standing in the roof of the barn for more than 35 years, the latest evidence on the use of the car was a Testament to the road register in 1983, is probably then, for unexplained reasons, the car was parked in the shed and forgotten for more than three decades.
The long Parking lot made itself felt, though in General, the car was fully complete, not difficult to see that because of the humidity in the rapids appeared through corrosion. In General, the state after this “storage” was not bad, apparently over the years the roof of the shed remained intact. The car’s interior was also in fair condition, but some of the interior needs repair, the best preserved chrome bumper and parts of the exterior has lost the gloss, but they will likely be able to restore the deep polishing. In the trunk of the car was found the original caps.
The car after the discovery by a farmer was sold after the restoration the price of the car can be 30 000 — 35 000 $.