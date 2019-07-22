On Anastasia Prikhodko was attacked during a concert

| July 22, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The singer showed a video in which a man with a naked torso jumps on stage and knocks on the floor.

Singer Anastasia Prikhodko, who is running for Parliament, was attacked during a concert in Vinnitsa. She announced this on his page in Facebook and published the video, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

На Анастасию Приходько напали во время концерта

The video shows a man with a naked torso had jumped on stage and knocked the artist. However, almost immediately it pulled guard. She also announced that she five times the electricity was turned off.

“Disrupted a concert, bodily injury and a night in the police station. So ends the election campaign”, — she wrote.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.