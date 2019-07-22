On Anastasia Prikhodko was attacked during a concert
The singer showed a video in which a man with a naked torso jumps on stage and knocks on the floor.
Singer Anastasia Prikhodko, who is running for Parliament, was attacked during a concert in Vinnitsa. She announced this on his page in Facebook and published the video, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
The video shows a man with a naked torso had jumped on stage and knocked the artist. However, almost immediately it pulled guard. She also announced that she five times the electricity was turned off.
“Disrupted a concert, bodily injury and a night in the police station. So ends the election campaign”, — she wrote.