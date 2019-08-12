ON AUGUST 12 SIGNS OF THE ZODIAC WILL CHANGE AFTER THE TURN OF URANUS IN RETRO MOTION
Retrograde Uranus is not the most pleasant thing. It complicates changes and brings disaster. In the period of its retrograde frequent accidents and accidents. But as he held retrograde as much as 155 days, let’s see how to not only avoid problems, but to benefit from it.
To control the Uranium will not work. If he decided to change something in your life, he will do it. But no need to tease the geese and to initiate major life changes: divorce and spontaneously get married, quit work, engage in extreme sports, go on a risky trip to go to visit unfamiliar people.
Another thing, if you wanted, since the spring, to change something, but did not have time or you do not have enough resources, or circumstances have given you to do. In this case, retro-Uranus will return lost chances.
You may detect that the failure was in you – in your haste and categorical, in complete denial of any past experience that you could rely on. Retrograde Uranus will help you to look inside yourself and realize your mistakes.
AS URANIUM WILL AFFECT DIFFERENT SIGNS OF THE ZODIAC
The hardest time period of vintage Uranium will take Lions, Scorpions and Aquarians. They astrology recommends not to provoke abrupt and hasty changes. You should not rush towards a new, even if it seems very attractive. Need to restrain their own internal impulses to change something.
If something unpleasant happened, you can’t react to it quickly and sharply without thinking. You will feel that the decision should be taken urgently. In fact, you will have some time to think.
Positive changes and the renewal of life will Cancers, Virgos, Capricorns and Pisces.
They need to open up a new way. To do this, they first must reconsider its attitude to change, and retro-Uranus, will give such possibility.
Less likely to feel the impact of Uranus in Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius.
They need to consciously use the power of the retro-Uranium: to decide where they want updates, and look for opportunities to do so.
Aries Uranus is in their symbolic 2 house and the updates may affect their money, the Twins – in the symbolic 12th house, and updates will be related to the exemption from certain restrictions, the Weights 8 in the symbolic house, and his influence will be associated with liberation from psychological complexes, and a new financial relationship, Sagittarius – in the symbolic 6 the house connected with improvement and new approaches to treatment.
THE INFLUENCE OF RETRO URANUS IN TAURUS
Ambiguous is the situation for Taurus – owners, receiving Uranus in your sign. They have change will be greatest. But they can be both bad and good, depending on the spiritual level of development of Bulls.
According to the classics it is believed that the passage of Uranus in the sign adversely on the material level and positively on the spiritual. That is, the Uranium would be bad for the money, work, family life Calves, but well in their personal development, education, professional growth, and spirituality.
But it is not so simple! If we are talking about a specific amount, which is in Taurus in your wallet, Uranium will decrease. But if changes occur first at the mental level Taurus is reconsidering its attitude towards money, or priorities, interested in new sources of income — then Uranus will bring new opportunities, not a loss.
This rule will work in other areas of life: first, changes in the head, later in life, and in any case not Vice versa!