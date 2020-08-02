On Bank told whether the Ukrainians buy dollars
Adviser to the President on economy Oleg Ustenko told about the current exchange rate and about whether or not to buy dollars.
At the moment Ukrainians have no reason to buy foreign currency.
This was stated by the adviser of the Ukrainian President on economy Oleg Ustenko in the broadcast channel “Ukraine is 24”.
According to him, now is not worth buying the us dollar.
“But not because the population creates the demand for currency”, — he stressed. It turns out the reason is quite different.
National Bank worsened the forecast of GDP decline in the current year
Ustenko explained that as at today, the country has 28.5 billion of foreign exchange reserves, they will soon replenish to $ 2.5 billion. Therefore, the reserves will be at a level that exceeds 30 billion dollars.
“This is a historic high, starting in 2012”, — said the adviser Zelensky.
We will remind, on July 26, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar and the Euro at the level 27,88 UAH/USD and UAH 32,23/Euro.
