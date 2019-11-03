On Board fire broke out: became aware of a serious incident with the plane of the Prime Minister of Japan
On Board the Boeing 777 Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was set on fire. The incident occurred on 3 November during the flight of the head of the Japanese government to Thailand for summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
So, Boeing Shinzo Abe on Board took off from Tokyo Haneda international airport at 13:41. The flames broke out around 15:00 Japanese time in the oven in the galley at the rear of the plane while the crew prepared the meal. The fire was quickly extinguished, nobody was hurt and the plane continued the flight to Bangkok, reports Kyodo News.
Boeing 777−300ER is on balance of the Air self-defense force of Japan. He was commissioned in April, replacing the previous government the Boeing 747.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, recently in the Russian airport “Sheremetyevo” the plane of airline “Russia” caught fire before takeoff. When you start the right engine of the Boeing sparked and began to smoke. The flight was canceled and passengers were flown on the backup Board.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter