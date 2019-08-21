On Catherine Kuhar in the United States was attacked by a lynx
Famous ballet dancers Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov, who are going to get married after 10 years of marriage, talked about adventure holidays in USA.
For the second consecutive year their summer holidays premiere of the ballet performed in this country. Along with four-year-old daughter Nastya video a month and a half of vacationing in America.
As recognized by Catherine, this time they had very much fulfilled the dream and looked Grand world aquatic show “O” Cirque Du soleil, especially for which was created a deep pool with a five-story building. Also visited the city of sin — Las Vegas, where he checked for the casino.
“Well, that to Vegas was Beverly hills, with its cluster of luxury on Rodeo Drive, after which to lose it was almost nothing. However, at the age of 10 years I have had a case associated with gambling, which always discourage the desire to do it. I lost 1 hour of all hard earned and saved money, hoarded more than a year…”, — confessed Alexander Stoyanov.
Also in Las Vegas the artists enjoyed the exhibition of the famous American sculptor Richarda McDonald sa. Says Catherine Kuchar, on his dancers in sculpture, you can watch endlessly. The artists have been in the desert, in the reserve Red Rock, swept in Los Angelese on a glass slide with a 73-storey skyscraper Sky Space and was traditionally visited Disneyland with a child.
But dangerous extreme was waiting for Catherine, where she did not expect.
“At the end of the trip to America with me in the woods hunting wild lynx from the forests of Issaquah. The fact that near the place where we lived, across the street was a zoo. We loved it when part of the morning we were greeted by deer that is not afraid of people. Sasha even tried to catch them. But it was very scary to meet trot. Now I remember and goosebumps. I alone could sunbathe, nothing boded ill. I was saved only that the lynx stepped on a dry leaf… I turned around. When I jumped up and saw her eyes, I realized that I slightly underestimated. She obviously was expecting a more lightweight and small prey. I was lucky that lynx was medium-sized. If I hadn’t turned around, then with high probability she would have grabbed me by the neck. In this case, there would be more of the most demanding judges of “Dancing with the stars” — not without irony, says Kuhar.
Recall, 25 August Catherine Kuchar again sit in a chair of judges in the project “Dances with stars z”, where you’ll be sharp comments.
