On Friday, the government will present in Parliament a draft state budget for 2020

The state budget for 2020 will be presented in Parliament on Friday, September 20. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmitry Razumkov
“About the hour of questions to the government. We have entered the Verkhovna Rada budget. I think that on Friday the Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova will present the draft budget to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine,” said Razumkov.
According to him, the presentation of the national budget this Friday to compensate for the hour of questions to the government.
“The budget process is a very serious challenge for the Parliament and the Cabinet of Ministers. This is one of the key issues to which we approached very carefully. It is for this budget for next year to live our state”, — said the speaker.
Recall, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced to the Verkhovna Rada the draft state budget for 2020. The text of the document is not yet available.