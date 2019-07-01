On “healing” the grave of Nachalovo started to carry pilgrims
Singer Julia Nachalova died almost four months ago. Her death was sudden, but it was nothing supernatural. The 38-year-old actress, who suffered from gout and diabetes, developed blood poisoning, then started to refuse internal organs and there was acute heart failure. Of course, close Julia still can not accept her departure, but behave appropriately in their grief. You can not say about the fans of Nachalovo, write “Days.ru”.
After the funeral of the singer’s grave at the troyekurovskoye cemetery suddenly became a place of pilgrimage. People began to come to the graveyard, not in order to commemorate the artist, and to pick out the supposedly magical land or “charge” on the grave of the water. As they say, some girls even believe that it is worth to visit the grave before plastic surgery for breast augmentation. Everything else appeared the history that, say, a cross on the burial place of Nachalovo streaming myrrh, what did not fail to explain to the audience, Andrey Malakhov in his show “live”.
Of course, after the program unhealthy excitement around the grave artist has only grown, and took advantage of regional travel agents. From 1 July, they offer everyone to take a day tour at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery to the burial place of Julia. Pilgrims can “charge” the water, as well as postcards depicting Nachalovo. In the middle of the month to the grave begin to carry organized groups of tourists.
As previously reported “FACTS”, after the sudden death of Russian singer Yulia Nachalova erupted serious scandal around her apartment in “Kutuzovskaya Riviera”. Representatives of the actress said that her former lover, Alexander Frolov takes away the property from the orphaned daughters of Nachalovo, demanding to pay him half of the price.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter