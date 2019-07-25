On his knees in front of officials of one photo showed the essence of the “protests” in Russia

July 25, 2019
На коленях перед чиновниками: в сети одним фото показали суть «протестов» в России

Protests in Russia, which the artist Igor Please even the label depicted a caricature look about the same: they are toothless, and the powers that be do not care about people.

“Russian protest. Senseless and merciless”, a comment in social networks is accompanied by a message about how a family of Ekaterinbur refuses to move out of the house, which will be demolished — in its place will construct a road interchange. The photo shows a woman, asking officials not to leave his family without shelter.

As previously reported “FACTS” in the past year, residents of Yekaterinburg was already on her knees due to problems with housing. Then they’re kneeling, has recorded a video message to Russian President Putin.

