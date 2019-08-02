On human health will tell lips
The man’s lips can tell a lot about human health. According to the publication “Current news”, the condition of the lips shows what diseases lurk in the human body.
A group of American researchers proved that the upper lip can determine the diseases of the liver, heart, stomach and lung disease. The lower lip shows the condition of the gastrointestinal tract.
If lips are dry – a sure sign that the body is dehydrated. Dehydration can effect physical exertion or emotional stress.
Dry lips and allergic reactions.
In such cases, the lips smeared with various hygienic lipsticks or use balms. Experts warn that the lips should not be tense, and warned against cracking of lips.
If lips have lost color and became colorless, you should think about the problems with blood circulation. Red lips also say about the problems. A person with bright lips may appear a touch rebooting of the brain, or depression.