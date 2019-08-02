On human health will tell lips

| August 2, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

The man’s lips can tell a lot about human health. According to the publication “Current news”, the condition of the lips shows what diseases lurk in the human body.

О здоровье человека расскажут губы

A group of American researchers proved that the upper lip can determine the diseases of the liver, heart, stomach and lung disease. The lower lip shows the condition of the gastrointestinal tract.

If lips are dry – a sure sign that the body is dehydrated. Dehydration can effect physical exertion or emotional stress.

Dry lips and allergic reactions.

In such cases, the lips smeared with various hygienic lipsticks or use balms. Experts warn that the lips should not be tense, and warned against cracking of lips.

If lips have lost color and became colorless, you should think about the problems with blood circulation. Red lips also say about the problems. A person with bright lips may appear a touch rebooting of the brain, or depression.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.