On Ibiza three-year-old girl from Russia, took some drugs (PHOTO)

A little girl from Russia accidentally swallowed ecstasy tablets and ended up in hospital on the Spanish island of Ibiza, said Friday the newspaper El Mundo. Three year old child in critical condition was taken to the hospital.

Doctors trying to slow her heartbeat. When it succeeds, the young Russian helicopter evacuated to intensive care in a medical institution, Palma de Mallorca, the neighboring island of Mallorca.

The girl found pills on the floor of the house, which was rented by her parents during the holidays. As she swallowed the medication, relatives of the victim can not say, reports “Interfax”.

Police resort Ibiza launched an investigation.

The newspaper notes that on Wednesday, July 17, in Ibiza another was hospitalized with minor poisoning marijuana.