On independence Day killed in plane crash American coal king
Thursday, July 4, in the Bahamas crashed helicopter, which was carrying seven people, including an American billionaire Chris Cline. All seven of them perished. The causes of the tragedy are investigated. A Agusta Westland, the owner of which was a businessman, crashed on U.S. independence Day. As suggested by local media, Kline went to the Bahamas to celebrate this holiday, and my birthday — July 5 he was executed 61 year. The names of the other victims is not yet known.
Christopher Cline was well known in America. He managed to revive the Illinois coal industry. The locals literally prayed businessman. Chris was born on 5 July 1958 in the town of Beckley, West Virginia, with a population of only 200 people. His father worked all his life in a coal mine. There at the age of 22, began to mine coal and Chris. People respected Klein because he knew how hard and dangerous work of miners.
Chris managed to get a higher education. He graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Received the diploma of the psychologist. But decided to return to the mine and gradually created their own coal company. Today Foresigh tEnergy is worth almost $ 3 billion. But Klein personal capital is estimated at $ 1.8 billion.
The billionaire was one of the most generous sponsors of the Republican party. He donated a million dollars to the presidential campaign of Donald trump in 2016. The same amount has been allocated previously to the staff for Jeb Bush when he ran for President.
Klein, without irony, and even with respect, called coal king of America. He dreamed that his two sons as soon as possible into the family business. So often brought the boys and two of their daughters, on mine, told them the miners. He showed the children the photos and videos taken during private descents into the mines. In addition, children Klein used public transport and was shopping in conventional stores.
The family lived the last years in the mansion on the ocean in Florida. The house has an area of 3 200 square meters Klein has designed himself. He loved the ocean. Bought a yacht for cruises. The boat was named Mine Games — “Mine games”. While Chris himself often went to his home to Beckley where he is, when he got rich, bought a land area of 610 square meters on the shore of the lake. There he bred horses, goats and llama.
Chris’s wife Sabrina died in 1987 from breast cancer. Six years later, Klein got married for the second time. But marriage with Kelly never happened. In 2000 the couple divorced.
In 2012, Chris Klein made the front pages of Newspapers and all the TV news, being among the famous Americans who were threatening to kill aspiring actor Vivek Shah. At the end of June 2012, the Shah demanded $ 13 million. He wanted the money Cline transferred to the account of an offshore company. Otherwise threatened to kill the children of a billionaire. Thanks to the collaboration of Chris with the FBI, blackmail in September, was arrested. In 2013, Shah was sentenced to seven years in prison.
